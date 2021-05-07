DigitalNote Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $475,157.00 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 7th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $36.55 million and approximately $475,157.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $456.25 or 0.00793324 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 140.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About DigitalNote

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,040,384,541 coins and its circulating supply is 4,893,377,102 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

