Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 13,281 Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.55% of Asure Software worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 39,718 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Asure Software by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 524.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 54,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASUR. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

NASDAQ ASUR opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Asure Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $154.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Asure Software had a net margin of 46.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Asure Software Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

