Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STNE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in StoneCo by 56.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 431,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,809,000 after purchasing an additional 155,292 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in StoneCo during the third quarter valued at about $698,000. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

STNE opened at $61.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.46 and a beta of 2.40. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on STNE shares. Grupo Santander raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup started coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

