Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,645 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.47% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDSI. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,615,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,214,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,502,000 after buying an additional 696,022 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 739.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 371,531 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 327,286 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $810,000. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $320.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.72.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $42.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%. Analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BDSI. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

