Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,727 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.32% of Elevate Credit worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

In other news, CEO Jason Harvison sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $30,004.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 19,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $89,689.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,160,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,579,002 shares of company stock worth $5,284,223. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ELVT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elevate Credit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.87.

NYSE:ELVT opened at $3.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.