Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 7,671 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 128.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth about $271,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth about $787,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 75,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after buying an additional 38,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $901,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Shares of TXG stock opened at $144.45 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.04 and a twelve month high of $203.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.83.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. Analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total transaction of $7,689,043.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,449,851.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.63, for a total value of $261,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,833 shares in the company, valued at $494,726.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,832 shares of company stock valued at $37,314,619 over the last 90 days. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.