Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys New Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randal W. Scott purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Stephenson bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Mizuho started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

