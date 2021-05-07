Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys Shares of 12,774 Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $101.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.90 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.71. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

KOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $773,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,169.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

