Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,832 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 9,816 shares during the last quarter. 33.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.93.

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $5.78 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,961.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.