Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.44% of Funko worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Funko by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares during the period. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Funko in the 4th quarter valued at $4,671,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Funko in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Funko by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Funko from $6.60 to $15.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Funko from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.54.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $226.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.38 million. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $41,383.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at $200,534.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,057. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

