Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 632,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253,901 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.43% of ViewRay worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,658,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,960 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 7,795,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 814,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,916,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,242,000 after purchasing an additional 335,631 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,393,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 331,670 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VRAY shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $773.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31. ViewRay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

