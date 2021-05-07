Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.14 Million Holdings in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,370,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,059 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.58% of RealNetworks worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RNWK opened at $2.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76. RealNetworks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $6.66.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 49.92% and a negative net margin of 13.49%.

RealNetworks Profile

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

