Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.15 Million Stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of LivePerson worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LivePerson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 227,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPSN has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.07.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 12,663 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $786,245.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 1,934 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $106,253.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,828 shares of company stock worth $4,369,129 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPSN opened at $50.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.78 and a 1 year high of $72.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 1.34.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.15 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

