Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 439.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000.

STOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average is $49.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 0.63. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $1,765,800.00. Also, Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $606,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stoke Therapeutics Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

