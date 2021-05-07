Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.96% of Wayside Technology Group worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSTG. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 543.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 83,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 70,550 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. 38.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wayside Technology Group news, Director Carol Dibattiste acquired 1,105 shares of Wayside Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $28,376.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WSTG opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.91. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.75.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $71.45 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

