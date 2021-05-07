Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 392.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,528 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 48,238 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of Model N worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MODN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Model N during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 19,888 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,133,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,787,000 after buying an additional 1,305,671 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 216,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,213,000 after buying an additional 84,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 37,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

NYSE:MODN opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.14. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $42.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.53 million. Equities analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $139,769.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,192.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $201,601.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 157,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,087,766.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,160. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

