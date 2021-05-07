Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,232 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.38% of Affimed worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 93,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 45,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

AFMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD opened at $9.70 on Friday. Affimed has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.38 million, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 2.81.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.15). Affimed had a negative net margin of 172.01% and a negative return on equity of 99.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

