Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 18,123 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 294.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,123 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $22,318,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 11,082.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $25,637,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after buying an additional 57,550 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at $837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cfra began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.45.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $71.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.58 and a 200 day moving average of $87.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.30 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $1,140,316.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at $10,822,767.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,201,051 shares of company stock valued at $505,717,462 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

