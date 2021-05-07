Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 218,771 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 118.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 218,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of Comstock Resources worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 192,250 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 263,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 113,446 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 511,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 17,690.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,898 shares in the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Shares of CRK opened at $5.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $7.82.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. On average, analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.