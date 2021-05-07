Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 22,500 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NGM opened at $26.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.11 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $616,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 945,005 shares in the company, valued at $23,294,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 50.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.