Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 36,580 Shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.06% of Five Star Senior Living worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVE. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Five Star Senior Living alerts:

NASDAQ FVE opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.95 million, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $6.46. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Five Star Senior Living from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.