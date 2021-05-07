Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 46,651 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 147.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,651 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $85,007.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $721,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 13,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $375,470.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,535.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock worth $33,207,602 over the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Shares of NTNX opened at $28.15 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average of $29.11.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. The company had revenue of $346.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.07 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

