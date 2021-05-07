Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,159 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Eventbrite worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter worth $434,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 774,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,011,000 after buying an additional 38,931 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth $5,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Eventbrite stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Eventbrite, Inc. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 3.12.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.68 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

