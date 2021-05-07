Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KL. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KL. CIBC lowered their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Shares of NYSE KL opened at $39.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.40. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

