Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 951,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,731,000 after purchasing an additional 428,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $49,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 920,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,400,683.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,681 shares of company stock valued at $207,959. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $611.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KPTI shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

