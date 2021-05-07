Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 175,398 Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,790 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 175,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.77% of SandRidge Energy worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter worth $868,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,173,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after buying an additional 105,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

SD stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $156.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 3.55.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.32 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 364.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.