Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 34,105 Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,105 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ultrapar Participações by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,150,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Ultrapar Participações by 240.2% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Ultrapar Participações by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UGP. Credit Suisse Group cut Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:UGP opened at $3.84 on Friday. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.0801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

Ultrapar Participações Profile

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

