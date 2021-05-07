Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 399,268 Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,345,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 399,268 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.07% of ARC Document Solutions worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in ARC Document Solutions by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in ARC Document Solutions by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in ARC Document Solutions by 460.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 218,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARC opened at $2.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.65. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.42.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.34 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.81%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%.

ARC Document Solutions Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

