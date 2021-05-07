Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 44,126 Shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,126 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Aluminum Co. of China were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACH. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 56,759 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 106,643 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

NYSE ACH opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.92 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59. Aluminum Co. of China Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33.

Aluminum Co. of China Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

