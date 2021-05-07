Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes Position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 54,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of nLIGHT as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in nLIGHT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in nLIGHT by 251.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in nLIGHT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $319,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $883,600 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of nLIGHT stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.62.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.80 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. Research analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

LASR has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

