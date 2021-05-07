Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of PotlatchDeltic worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 31.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 15,837 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,348,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 32,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $60.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 1.34. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $63.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $4,791,636.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $165,499.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,691 shares of company stock worth $9,188,990 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

