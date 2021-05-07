DistX Tops One Day Volume of $689.00 (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One DistX coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DistX has traded 77.4% lower against the dollar. DistX has a total market cap of $51,477.40 and $689.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DistX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00068695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.59 or 0.00262692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $643.93 or 0.01108576 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00031318 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $443.13 or 0.00762885 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,003.17 or 0.99857449 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DistX Coin Profile

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. The official website for DistX is www.distx.io . DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DistX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DistX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DistX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DistX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DistX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.