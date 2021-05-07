Diurnal Group (LON:DNL) Trading Down 0.7%

Diurnal Group plc (LON:DNL) shares traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 67.06 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 67.50 ($0.88). 572,112 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 458,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68 ($0.89).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 73.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 61.36. The stock has a market cap of £93.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Diurnal Group plc operates as a specialty pharma company worldwide. The company develops hormone therapeutics for the treatment of chronic endocrine conditions, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia, adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and hypothyroidism. The company offers Alkindi, a replacement therapy for paediatric adrenal insufficiency in Europe.

