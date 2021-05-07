Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.90

Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI) declared a dividend on Friday, May 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON DIVI traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Friday, reaching GBX 118 ($1.54). 1,006,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,526. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 114.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 101.50. Diverse Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 73.58 ($0.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 120 ($1.57).

In other Diverse Income Trust news, insider Caroline Kemsley-Pein bought 6,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £6,515.25 ($8,512.22).

The Diverse Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

