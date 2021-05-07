DMScript Trading Down 16.6% Over Last Week (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 7th. Over the last seven days, DMScript has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a market cap of $7.23 million and $1.01 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00072056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.31 or 0.00264297 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $674.26 or 0.01170053 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00031578 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.86 or 0.00759813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,643.75 or 1.00029475 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

