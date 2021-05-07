Dock (DOCK) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Dock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a market capitalization of $79.80 million and approximately $10.07 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00086978 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00075060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00020208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00063181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.61 or 0.00784644 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00102721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,120.07 or 0.08895756 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

Dock (DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 853,389,250 coins and its circulating supply is 686,664,903 coins. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official website is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

