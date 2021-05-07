Doctors Coin (DRS) Reaches Market Cap of $177.42 Million

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $177.42 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001337 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00070516 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005427 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000097 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

