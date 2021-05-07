Dogecoin Market Cap Reaches $90.36 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 31% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $90.36 billion and $28.35 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 108.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $351.31 or 0.00603583 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007089 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,503,221,028 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.