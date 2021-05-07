Dogeswap Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,379.00 (DOGES)

Dogeswap (CURRENCY:DOGES) traded 45.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. Dogeswap has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $2,379.00 worth of Dogeswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dogeswap has traded down 56.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogeswap coin can now be purchased for $57.65 or 0.00100053 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00069276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.22 or 0.00262425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $635.41 or 0.01102699 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00031506 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $433.29 or 0.00751940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,552.76 or 0.99878640 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Dogeswap Coin Profile

Dogeswap's official website is doge-finance.com . Dogeswap's official Twitter account is @dogeswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dogeswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogeswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogeswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogeswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

