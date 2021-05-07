Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Position Trimmed by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,466 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $12,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of D. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,591,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,450,000 after acquiring an additional 50,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $344,479,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,769,000 after purchasing an additional 125,421 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,846,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,283,000 after purchasing an additional 291,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,623,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,466,000 after acquiring an additional 255,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.48 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,924.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

