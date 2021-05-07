DomRaider (DRT) Hits Market Cap of $5.62 Million

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. DomRaider has a market cap of $5.62 million and $1,953.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DomRaider has traded up 69.5% against the dollar. One DomRaider coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00086362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00020121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00062775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.90 or 0.00781171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.07 or 0.00102561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,106.03 or 0.08865700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

DomRaider Profile

DRT is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling DomRaider

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DomRaider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DomRaider using one of the exchanges listed above.

