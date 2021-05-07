Domtar (NYSE:UFS) PT Raised to $53.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) had its target price lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on UFS. Bank of America upgraded Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UFS upgraded Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Domtar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Domtar from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.18.

Shares of UFS stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.14. 24,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,169. Domtar has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.18.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Domtar’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Domtar will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $3,299,589.16. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Domtar by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,185,000 after buying an additional 31,640 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in Domtar by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,621,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,314,000 after buying an additional 337,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Domtar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,816,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 765,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,229,000 after purchasing an additional 288,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 616.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,999,000 after purchasing an additional 652,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

