Domtar (TSE:UFS) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Raymond James to C$60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UFS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Domtar to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on Domtar to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

TSE:UFS traded down C$0.55 on Friday, reaching C$58.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,703. Domtar has a 1-year low of C$25.29 and a 1-year high of C$59.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of C$2.94 billion and a PE ratio of -20.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.20.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domtar will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

