Donut Price Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Donut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Donut has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. Donut has a market cap of $2.31 million and $238,280.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00069743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.40 or 0.00261814 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $644.12 or 0.01113852 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00031314 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $449.13 or 0.00776650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,710.60 or 0.99795979 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

