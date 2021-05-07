DopeCoin (DOPE) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Exchanges

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 7th. One DopeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. DopeCoin has a market cap of $470,911.25 and approximately $32,564.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DopeCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $350.68 or 0.00608906 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007084 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002359 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DOPE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

DopeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DopeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DopeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.