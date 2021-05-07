Dora Factory Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12.00 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Dora Factory coin can now be purchased for about $22.68 or 0.00039373 BTC on major exchanges. Dora Factory has a total market cap of $34.41 million and $12.00 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dora Factory Profile

Dora Factory (DORA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,517,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

