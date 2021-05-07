Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.10% of Dover worth $18,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV opened at $152.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.56. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $79.87 and a 12-month high of $152.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOV. Citigroup upped their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.