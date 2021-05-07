Dowling & Yahnke LLC Acquires 118 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 216,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $316,994,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,473.33.

GOOGL opened at $2,337.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,201.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,929.87. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,323.30 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

