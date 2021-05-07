Dowling & Yahnke LLC Boosts Stake in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned 0.17% of Gossamer Bio worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,576,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,469,000 after purchasing an additional 62,411 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Luisa Salter-Cid sold 5,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $52,054.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $52,045.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,747.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOSS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

