Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,126,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $674,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

ADI opened at $155.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.94. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.09 and a 12-month high of $164.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $1,573,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,173.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Insiders have sold a total of 53,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,638 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

